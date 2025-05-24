What is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus? Billy Joel diagnosed with brain disorder - All you need to know about it

On May 23, veteran musician Billy Joel cancelled his upcoming concerts due to recent health concerns. In a statement released by his team, it was revealed that he has been diagnosed with a brain condition known as Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, or NPH for short.

So, what exactly is this condition — and what happens in it?

What is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus? NPH or Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is a condition in which there is fluid development inside or around the brain. This condition disrupts normal brain function. It hampers several brain-related abilities, including thinking and concentrating, memory, movement and more. While its symptoms often resemble dementia, NPH is at times reversible.

NPH is most common in people over 65, becoming more and more common the older a person gets. The average age for this condition to start is around age 70.

Increasing age is the only factor that makes this condition more likely to happen. The odds of it happening don’t change depending on a person’s ethnicity, race, or sex.

What happens in NPH? Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) occurs when cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) builds up in the brain. CSF is a vital fluid that helps deliver nutrients to the brain and remove waste. Your body is constantly producing, circulating, and reabsorbing CSF to maintain a steady amount.

Although the amount of CSF might seem small, it plays an important role. It surrounds the brain and spinal cord, allowing the brain to float within the skull. It also acts as a cushion, protecting the brain and spinal cord from injury.

When the body can’t properly circulate or absorb CSF, the fluid can start to collect in the brain. While the brain’s ventricles can hold some extra fluid, too much buildup leaves no room for it to go. As pressure increases, the brain gets compressed, leading to the symptoms of NPH. If this pressure continues for too long, it can cause lasting damage or destruction to brain tissue.

What happened to Billy Joel? NPH has caused Billy Joel significant health challenges, including difficulties with hearing, vision and balance. According to the official statement, these symptoms have been aggravated during his recent shows, prompting his medical team to intervene.

The statement also assured ticket holders that refunds will be handled automatically.