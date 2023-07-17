Binance Cuts Back Employee Benefits, Citing Decline in Profit
- Founder Changpeng Zhao told staffers last week that the crypto firm is still profitable
Binance slashed its employee benefits last month in the wake of falling profit, a sign of the financial strain hitting the crypto giant.
Binance slashed its employee benefits last month in the wake of falling profit, a sign of the financial strain hitting the crypto giant.
The company told employees that it would stop offering certainbenefits, effective June 19, including mobile-phone reimbursement, fitness reimbursement and work-from-home expenses, among other items, according to former employees and a message from Binance’s internal messenger viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
The company told employees that it would stop offering certainbenefits, effective June 19, including mobile-phone reimbursement, fitness reimbursement and work-from-home expenses, among other items, according to former employees and a message from Binance’s internal messenger viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
“Considering the current market environment and regulatory climate that has unfortunately led to a decline in profit, we have to be more prudent with our spending," the message read. It added that more cost-cutting could come.
“Considering the current market environment and regulatory climate that has unfortunately led to a decline in profit, we have to be more prudent with our spending," the message read. It added that more cost-cutting could come.
The company cut more than 1,000 employees in recent weeks and has plans to cut more, the Journal reported Friday. Several hundred additional customer-service employees were cut last week, former employees said.
The company cut more than 1,000 employees in recent weeks and has plans to cut more, the Journal reported Friday. Several hundred additional customer-service employees were cut last week, former employees said.
In a company meeting Friday—Binance’s sixth anniversary—founder and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao told staffers that Binance was still profitable and had experienced no effect from a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit, according to people who attended the meeting. Yet Zhao also said that there could be additional layoffs every three to six months and that he wasn’t sure if and when benefits would be reinstated.
In a company meeting Friday—Binance’s sixth anniversary—founder and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao told staffers that Binance was still profitable and had experienced no effect from a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit, according to people who attended the meeting. Yet Zhao also said that there could be additional layoffs every three to six months and that he wasn’t sure if and when benefits would be reinstated.
A Binance spokesman said the company is “looking at certain products, business units, staff benefits and policies to ensure our resources are allocated properly to reflect the evolving demands of users and regulators."
A Binance spokesman said the company is “looking at certain products, business units, staff benefits and policies to ensure our resources are allocated properly to reflect the evolving demands of users and regulators."
Lawsuits from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the SEC have taken a toll on Binance’s bottom line. Both agencies allege that Binance operated illegally in the U.S. The Justice Department has a continuing probe into the exchange that has made executives wary of its future.
Lawsuits from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the SEC have taken a toll on Binance’s bottom line. Both agencies allege that Binance operated illegally in the U.S. The Justice Department has a continuing probe into the exchange that has made executives wary of its future.
Binance has said it intends to defend its platform and fight the charges in court and that it would continue operating.
Binance has said it intends to defend its platform and fight the charges in court and that it would continue operating.
Zhao said in a tweet Friday that the cuts were part of a push to “increase talent density." He said numbers reported were way off, but didn’t give a figure. “We are still hiring," he added.
Zhao said in a tweet Friday that the cuts were part of a push to “increase talent density." He said numbers reported were way off, but didn’t give a figure. “We are still hiring," he added.
Some of the employees let go last week were sent termination agreements with an offer of two-month’s salary in BNB, Binance’s own token, if they signed the letter, according to documents viewed by the Journal. In the agreement, Binance said the severance was “a gesture of goodwill." In the U.S., some received a month of severance in dollars for signing it.
Some of the employees let go last week were sent termination agreements with an offer of two-month’s salary in BNB, Binance’s own token, if they signed the letter, according to documents viewed by the Journal. In the agreement, Binance said the severance was “a gesture of goodwill." In the U.S., some received a month of severance in dollars for signing it.
In signing the letter, employees were required to keep the terms of the document confidential, relinquish all claims of any nature against the company and agree not to make any negative statements about Binance. The Binance spokesman said those were normal clauses in any termination.
In signing the letter, employees were required to keep the terms of the document confidential, relinquish all claims of any nature against the company and agree not to make any negative statements about Binance. The Binance spokesman said those were normal clauses in any termination.
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, had a global workforce of 8,000 earlier this year. It kept hiring through the collapse of several digital-asset firms, including rival exchange FTX.
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, had a global workforce of 8,000 earlier this year. It kept hiring through the collapse of several digital-asset firms, including rival exchange FTX.
Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Patricia Kowsmann at patricia.kowsmann@wsj.com
Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Patricia Kowsmann at patricia.kowsmann@wsj.com