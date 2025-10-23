Crypto-exchange Binance founder Changpeng Zhao receives pardon from Trump amid money laundering admission

US President Donald Trump has granted a pardon to Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao had previously served prison time after pleading guilty to failing to implement an anti-money-laundering program, which allowed criminal activities—including child exploitation, drug trafficking, and terrorism—to be facilitated through the platform.

Despite the gravity of the charges, Trump granted the pardon following Zhao's request, a decision that has raised questions due to Zhao's ties to World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture launched by Trump and his sons in September.

World Liberty Financial has introduced USD1, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

AP reported that Trump's latest financial disclosure reveals that he earned over $57 million last year from World Liberty Financial.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the Biden administration's prosecution of Zhao was politically motivated, aiming to punish the cryptocurrency industry. She emphasized that there were "no allegations of fraud or identifiable victims," despite Zhao's guilty plea. Zhao expressed remorse in court, stating, "I failed here. I deeply regret my failure, and I am sorry."