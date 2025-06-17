Biocon launches QIP to raise ₹4,500 crore
Summary
The funds will be used to purchase outstanding optionally convertible debentures issued by the company’s subsidiary Biocon Biologics from Goldman Sachs AIF schemes, and to repay the company’s debts.
Indian biopharmaceutical firm Biocon Ltd is looking to raise $523 million ( ₹4,500 crore) by selling 11.6% stake through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, showed a term sheet.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story