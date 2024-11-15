Bird flu hits US hard – 46 human cases confirmed, 107 million poultry affected

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring the spread of the H5 bird flu virus, which has been detected in wild birds, poultry, and dairy cows across the United States. While the current public health risk remains low, the CDC is working in collaboration with state authorities to track potential human exposures, particularly among workers in industries with close contact to animals. Recent human cases among US dairy and poultry workers have raised concerns, prompting increased vigilance in monitoring H5 bird flu activity in people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Human cases and public health risk As of the latest reports, 46 confirmed human cases of H5 bird flu have been reported in the United States. While human infections remain rare, the CDC is emphasizing the importance of ongoing surveillance to detect any signs of unusual flu activity. Although no widespread or severe flu outbreaks have been detected among the general population, the CDC continues to investigate the situation to prevent further cases.

Impact on wild birds and poultry The H5 bird flu virus is currently widespread in wild bird populations, with 10,563 wild birds testing positive for the virus as of November 12, 2024. Additionally, 51 US jurisdictions have reported bird flu in wild bird populations. The virus has also had a significant impact on poultry, with 107,663,311 poultry affected in 48 states. This has resulted in disruptions to the poultry industry, with measures in place to contain the outbreaks and prevent further spread. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dairy cow infections In addition to poultry, the H5 bird flu virus has been detected in dairy cows, with 505 dairy herds across 15 states reporting outbreaks. These dairy herd infections raise concerns about the potential transmission of the virus from animals to humans, particularly among workers in direct contact with affected livestock. The CDC is monitoring these cases closely, emphasizing the need for protective measures in environments with high animal exposure.

How H5 Bird Flu spreads Human infections with H5 bird flu typically occur when a person is exposed to the virus through contact with infected animals or contaminated environments. The virus can enter a person's body through the eyes, nose, or mouth, or by inhaling droplets or aerosol particles that carry the virus. In some cases, individuals may also become infected by touching surfaces contaminated with the virus and then touching their face. The CDC continues to monitor these transmission pathways to understand better how the virus may spread to people.

Preventive measures for workers Employers are advised to take steps to minimize the risk of exposure for workers who are in contact with animals or animal products that could be contaminated with the H5 bird flu virus. This includes measures for workers in the poultry and dairy industries, where the virus has been most prevalent. Protective steps may include wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), implementing strict hygiene protocols, and limiting direct contact with infected animals or contaminated materials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}