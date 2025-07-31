Mint Explainer | Bird flu cases are rising again. How bad is it this time?
Bird flu cases are rising again in India, with 41 outbreaks reported across 10 states in 2025. Mint explains what’s driving the surge, how worried you should be, and what steps are being taken to contain it.
