Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects birds but can occasionally spread to mammals, including humans. Recent outbreaks in India have prompted the government to implement various measures to control the spread and protect both poultry and public health. Mint explains what’s driving the surge, how worried you should be, and what steps are being taken to contain it.

What causes bird flu, and what are the symptoms?

Bird flu is caused by influenza viruses that occur naturally in wild aquatic birds worldwide. These viruses can spread to domestic poultry and other animals.

In birds, symptoms include sudden death, lethargy, reduced appetite and egg production, swelling of the head, and respiratory or digestive issues.

Though rare, human infections can occur through close contact with infected birds or contaminated surfaces, typically via droppings. Human symptoms range from mild fever and cough to severe respiratory illness.

India's bird flu situation and the concerns

As of 24 July 2025, India has reported 41 cases of avian influenza in domestic poultry across 10 states: Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, according to minister of state for fisheries, and animal husbandry S.P. Singh Baghel.

A worrying new trend is the detection of the virus in atypical hosts such as tigers, lions, leopards, and domestic cats, raising concerns that the virus may be adapting to new species. While the risk to humans remains low, this cross-species transmission underscores the need for continued vigilance.

Historical trend of avian influenza outbreaks in India

India saw its worst year in 2021, with 118 bird flu outbreaks. Cases fell sharply in the following years—22 in 2022 and 15 in 2023—before rising again to 49 in 2024.

India has reported 41 outbreaks so far in 2025. While numbers remain below the 2021 peak, the resurgence is prompting renewed attention.

Also Read | Amid bird flu outbreak, govt orders poultry farm registration to track disease

What steps are being taken by India?

India has rolled out a series of measures to contain bird flu outbreaks:

Implementation of the National Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (2021) and Poultry Disease Action Plan (2024).

Enhanced surveillance and rapid response protocols through a dedicated National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT).

Support for states to establish and upgrade laboratories and giving financial aid to compensate affected poultry owners

Deployment of NADRES_v2, an AI-based early warning system for disease forecasting

Is a vaccine available in India?

Yes. India has approved an indigenous low-pathogenic avian influenza (H9N2) vaccine developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal.

The technology was transferred to Indian private companies starting in late 2022, with products becoming available in early 2025. This vaccination is part of India's strategy to manage and prevent the disease and reduce economic losses.

What’s the global status of H5N1 avian influenza in 2025?

Avian Influenza remains a global concern.

Europe: Persistent outbreaks in wild and domestic birds; unusual detections in sheep, as per European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and Norwegian Veterinary Institute

The Americas: Ongoing cases in poultry and wild birds; the virus has also infected dairy cattle in the US, leading to 41 human cases as of July 2025, as per Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, US.

Asia: Cambodia has reported multiple human H5N1 cases, totalling 14 by late July, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The increasing spillover to mammals, including livestock, signals a shift in the virus’s behaviour and demands stronger global coordination.