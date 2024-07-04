Bird Flu is latest wild card for dairy farmers
Victor Stefanescu , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Jul 2024, 04:05 PM IST
SummaryPressure is growing for the dairy industry to address the virus’s spread as farmers confront thin margins and rising costs.
Milking cows has been a tough business in the past decade, with volatile prices, costs rising and workers hard to find. Now America’s dairy farmers face a new problem: bird flu.
