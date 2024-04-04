Bird flu scare: Second human case confirmed in US. Should you be worried? Symptoms, risks, and other details in 8 points
The Avian Flu, or bird flu, threat is growing as a second human case is confirmed in the US. Texas authorities stated that a person in the state contracted the flu from close contact with infected cows. Last week, US officials said it had been found in livestock. As of Tuesday, it had been discovered in dairy herds in five states — Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, and Texas — according to the US Department of Agriculture.