Bird flu: Surging outbreaks raise human-infection risk. Here's what 3 UN agencies said2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST
UN agencies warn of a rise in avian flu outbreaks globally, raising concerns that the virus may adapt to infect humans more easily. Countries are urged to strengthen disease surveillance and improve hygiene at poultry farms.
With the recent surge in bird flu outbreaks, three UN agencies warned that an ongoing rise in avian flu outbreaks globally has raised concerns that the virus might adapt to infect humans more easily. The agencies further urged countries to strengthen disease surveillance and improve hygiene at poultry farms.
