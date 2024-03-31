Birthday turns into nightmare as 10-year-old girl dies after having chocolate cake in Punjab: ‘Manvi asked for water…’
A 10-year-old girl from Punjab died due to food poisoning from her birthday cake. The family fell ill after eating the cake ordered online from a bakery in Patiala.
A 10-year-old girl from Punjab tragically lost her life due to food poisoning after consuming her birthday special cake. Her birthday became a nightmare after she feasted on the infected food item, reported NDTV.
