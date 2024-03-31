A 10-year-old girl from Punjab tragically lost her life due to food poisoning after consuming her birthday special cake. Her birthday became a nightmare after she feasted on the infected food item, reported NDTV .

The girl identified as Manvi who was a resident of Patiala had ordered the cake online from a bakery nearby on March 24.

The Patiala family marked their daughter's birthday celebrations by ordering a birthday cake online. However, not long after the family relished the taste of the delicacy, all of them began showing symptoms of food poisoning. Each one of the family members who had consumed the cake experienced nausea and vomiting.

The deceased girl's grandfather informed NDTV reporters that the family had ordered the cake around 6 pm and celebrated Manvi's birthday at 7 pm. The entire family fell ill by 10 pm that night. There were five people at home at the time when the two younger daughters began vomiting.

The grandfather added, “Manvi asked for water, complaining of extreme thirst and a dry mouth. Later, she went to sleep. Fortunately, the youngest daughter Preman survived after vomiting the cake."

The family alleged ‘Cake Kanha’ bakery in Patiala's Adalat Bazaar of selling poisonous substances that led to Manvi's death. A case has been registered against the bakery shop owner under Sections 273 and 304A of the IPC, as per local reports. The family said, “The postmortem of the body has been done. A sample from the cake has also been sent for testing. We are awaiting the reports," reported NDTV.

A neighbour came to the rescue of the family when the health of all the family members suspiciously worsened at the same time. The neighbour got them admitted to a nearby hospital.

Manvi was put on oxygen and underwent an ECG (electrocardiogram). However, the life of the 10-year-old girl could not be saved, and was declared dead.

