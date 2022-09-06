BIS SSA admit card 2022 out now: Here's how to download at bis.gov.in2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 06:57 PM IST
- BIS has released the SSA exam 2022 admit card and they can be downloaded at bis.gov.in. Check here how to download them
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the BIS Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) admit card 2022 on its official website. The BIS SSA admit cards can be downloaded from the official website bis.gov.in. Personal Assistant admit cards 2022 have also been released on the official website. The BIS has also announced the exam dates for SSA and Personal Assistant post.