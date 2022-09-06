The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the BIS Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) admit card 2022 on its official website. The BIS SSA admit cards can be downloaded from the official website bis.gov.in . Personal Assistant admit cards 2022 have also been released on the official website. The BIS has also announced the exam dates for SSA and Personal Assistant post.

The on-line examination will comprise the objective type multiple choice tests on General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. The candidates will be required to secure at least 50% marks in aggregate out of the total maximum marks in the online examination to be considered for the next selection process. The candidates would be given 120 minutes to complete the exam.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE SSA ADMIT CARD

Step 1: Go to the official website bis.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Exam notice for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant’

Step 3: You would be directed to another window

Step 4: Click on ‘Notice For The Advertisement NO. 2/2022/ESTT’; you’d be directed to another window

Step 5: Enter your login credentials and submit

Step 6: Download your BIS SSA admit card

The candidates appearing for the BIS SSA exam would be able to download their admit cards only till October 1.

How would the candidates be scored?

The scores of online examination will be obtained by adopting the following procedure:

(i) Number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.

(ii) The Corrected Scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the Equated Scores*

*Scores obtained by candidates on any test are equated to the base form by considering the distribution of scores of all the forms.

(iii) Test wise scores and scores on total is reported with decimal points upto two digits.