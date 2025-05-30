Bishnoi gang-linked sharpshooter killed in UP | Details here

Gangster Naveen Kumar, a sharpshooter linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been killed in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) and Delhi Police’s special cell on Wednesday night in the Hapur Kotwali area, according to a Hindustan Times (HT) report citing officials.

A resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, Naveen Kumar was facing several charges including murder, kidnapping, robbery and offences under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and avoided arrest for many years. An important member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he was also known to have a close connection with gangster Hashim Baba.

The joint team from the STF Noida unit and the Delhi Police special cell came under fire during the encounter when they attempted to stop the group of armed men, the report said, citing Additional Director General of police (STF) Amitabh Yash. In a gun battle, Naveen Kumar was severely injured and was later taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Kumar was wanted in a case linked to a murder and an MCOCA case registered at Delhi’s Farsh Bazar police station, the report said, citing the STF.

“He was injured in an encounter with the joint team and later succumbed at the hospital,” HT quoted the STF statement.

Naveen Kumar had a criminal record of more than 17 years as per police records. First booked under the Arms Act in 2008 at Seema Puri Police Station in Delhi, he was later linked to a murder case in Sahibabad. He was booked under the Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh in 2010. At least 20 criminal cases were registered against Kumar in Delhi and UP. He was convicted in two cases, the report said.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been accused of multiple high-profile cases across the country. The police officials believe that Kumar's killing will impact the operations of the gang, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region.