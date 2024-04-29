Bitcoin ETF Bandwagon Heads to Australia After $53 Billion Haul in US
Australia is set for a wave of Bitcoin exchange-traded fund launches, following in the footsteps of the US and Hong Kong, as issuers like Van Eck Associates Corp. and BetaShares Holdings Pty line up for listings.
(Bloomberg) -- Australia is set for a wave of Bitcoin exchange-traded fund launches, following in the footsteps of the US and Hong Kong, as issuers like Van Eck Associates Corp. and BetaShares Holdings Pty line up for listings.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message