Bitcoin Halving Seen Mostly Priced in by JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank
With just a day or so to go, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG say that the once-every-four-years Bitcoin software update called the “halving” that has long been touted as one of the keys to propping up the cryptocurrency’s value is pretty much priced in.
