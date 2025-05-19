Bitcoin price falls. Why it’s a big week for cryptos.
SummaryThe Senate looks set to pass a stablecoin bill as soon as Monday in what would be the first major legislative win for the industry.
Bitcoin fell early Monday while smaller cryptocurrencies dropped even more to start an important week for crypto with key legislation moving through Congress.
