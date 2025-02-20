Bitcoin price rises. Why its recent lack of volatility is significant.
SummaryThe digital asset, perhaps best known for its volatility over the years, has been unusually subdued in recent weeks.
Bitcoin rose Thursday as the world’s largest cryptocurrency looked to fight back from its recent slump despite the stock market moving lower. The price of Bitcoin climbed 1.1% to $97,187, according to data from cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. Bitcoin has fallen 7% over the past month but remains 86% up over the past year.