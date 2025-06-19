Explore

Bitcoin price slips. Watch the dollar for clues on where cryptos go next.

George Glover , Barrons 1 min read 19 Jun 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Bitcoin is now trading 7% below the record high it hit last month.
Bitcoin is now trading 7% below the record high it hit last month.
Summary

The world’s largest cryptocurrency doesn’t seem to be getting much of a boost from rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Bitcoin was edging lower on Thursday, the latest sign that the cryptocurrency isn’t getting much of a boost from the Israel-Iran war.

The world’s largest crypto was down 0.1% over the past 24 hours to $104,894, according to CoinDesk data. It’s now trading about 7% below the record high it hit last month.

Other cryptos were also sliding. Ethereum fell 0.7%, XRP slid 0.4%, and Solana dropped 1.7% over the past 24 hours, per data from Kraken.

Digital-asset bulls often argue Bitcoin acts as a safe haven like gold or U.S. Treasury bonds, but it’s not been living up to that reputation since the conflict between Israel and Iran began last week.

Bitcoin has “failed to capitalize on the latest rise in risk appetite in financial markets," Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst for the foreign exchange brokerage FxPro, said in a note earlier this week.

However, he added that the crypto could still serve as a hedge in times of macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly if sweeping tariffs carry on weighing on the dollar.

“If the U.S. Dollar Index continues to fall due to the White House’s tariff policy, Bitcoin will grow," he wrote.

The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the strength of the greenback against a weighted basket of other currencies, is on pace for one of its worst first halves on record, with investors pivoting away from the buck due to worries that tariffs could slow down growth.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue