Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ News / Bitcoin price slips. Watch the dollar for clues on where cryptos go next.

Bitcoin price slips. Watch the dollar for clues on where cryptos go next.

George Glover , Barrons

The world’s largest cryptocurrency doesn’t seem to be getting much of a boost from rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Bitcoin is now trading 7% below the record high it hit last month.
Gift this article

Bitcoin was edging lower on Thursday, the latest sign that the cryptocurrency isn’t getting much of a boost from the Israel-Iran war.

Bitcoin was edging lower on Thursday, the latest sign that the cryptocurrency isn’t getting much of a boost from the Israel-Iran war.

The world’s largest crypto was down 0.1% over the past 24 hours to $104,894, according to CoinDesk data. It’s now trading about 7% below the record high it hit last month.

The world’s largest crypto was down 0.1% over the past 24 hours to $104,894, according to CoinDesk data. It’s now trading about 7% below the record high it hit last month.

Other cryptos were also sliding. Ethereum fell 0.7%, XRP slid 0.4%, and Solana dropped 1.7% over the past 24 hours, per data from Kraken.

Digital-asset bulls often argue Bitcoin acts as a safe haven like gold or U.S. Treasury bonds, but it’s not been living up to that reputation since the conflict between Israel and Iran began last week.

Bitcoin has “failed to capitalize on the latest rise in risk appetite in financial markets," Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst for the foreign exchange brokerage FxPro, said in a note earlier this week.

However, he added that the crypto could still serve as a hedge in times of macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly if sweeping tariffs carry on weighing on the dollar.

“If the U.S. Dollar Index continues to fall due to the White House’s tariff policy, Bitcoin will grow," he wrote.

The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the strength of the greenback against a weighted basket of other currencies, is on pace for one of its worst first halves on record, with investors pivoting away from the buck due to worries that tariffs could slow down growth.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!