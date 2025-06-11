Bizarre! Agra bride walks out of ‘mandap’ after groom’s family fails to arrange AC in her room at wedding venue

A bride in Shamshabad town, Agra, called off her wedding on Saturday after discovering that her room at the venue, arranged by the groom’s family, had no air conditioning. The incident led to a heated exchange, police intervention, and a formal complaint of dowry harassment.

Police said the bride arrived at the venue and complained of feeling suffocated due to the intense heat. Calling it an “unacceptable and inhuman situation”, she demanded that an air conditioner be arranged immediately.

This request sparked a dispute, during which the groom allegedly abused the bride and her family. Refusing to proceed with the marriage, the bride walked away from the mandap.

“She told her parents that in a house where there is no respect for her and such a basic facility could not be arranged, her life would ‘become hell’,” a police offical was quoted as saying by The Print.

As the argument intensified, local police were called to the venue. Hansraj Bhadoria, the officer in charge of the police station, said they attempted to mediate between the two families. However, the bride stood by her decision and returned home with her family on Sunday morning.

The bride’s mother later filed a formal complaint at the local police station, accusing the groom’s family of making excessive dowry demands. Authorities have launched an investigation into the allegations.