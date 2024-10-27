Bizarre News: Luxury cheese worth ₹3 crore ‘stolen’ from London manufacturer in ‘brazen heist of epic proportions’

Nearly 950 wheels of luxury cheddar cheese were "stolen" from London's Neal’s Yard Dairy in a complex scam.

Weighing over 22 tonnes and worth more than ₹3 crore (£300,000), these wheels of premium cheese were handed over to the scamsters by the Dairy itself!

The scam has also sparked an international probe by UK law enforcers.

Here's what happened: On Monday, October 21, thieves, impersonating a reputable French wholesaler, supped the Borough Market-based cheese tycoon into handing over their prized cheeses.

It was only after Neal’s Yard Dairy delivered them the cheese that they realised the whole thing was a scam.

The manufacturer said it would still pay the three small-scale producers – Hafod, Westcombe and Pitchfork – who made the cheese, ‘despite the significant financial blow’ Neal’s Yard Dairy would incur as a result.

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver reacts: Upon learning about the scandal, Jamie Oliver took to Instagram to call on cheese lover to find those responsible for the “brazen heist of epic proportions”.

“In a shocking turn of events, Neal's Yard Dairy has fallen victim to a brazen heist of epic proportions. A staggering 22 tonnes of premium cheddar, worth £300,000, have vanished, leaving the cheese world reeling,” he said.

Cautioning the cheese enthusiasts, the celebrity chef said, “Cheese enthusiasts are advised to be wary of suspiciously large quantities of premium Cheddar on the black market.”

He also added his signature twist of humour as he warned his followers with “Remember, if the deal seems too gouda to be true, it probably is! Let's find these cheese stealers.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "On Monday, 21 October, we received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances."