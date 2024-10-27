Bizarre News: Luxury cheese worth ₹3 crore ‘stolen’ from London manufacturer in ‘brazen heist of epic proportions’

A complex scam resulted in the theft of 950 luxury cheddar cheese wheels, valued at £300,000, from Neal’s Yard Dairy in London. The dairy delivered the cheese to fraudsters posing as wholesalers, prompting an international probe.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated27 Oct 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has called for public assistance to catch the thieves.
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has called for public assistance to catch the thieves.

Nearly 950 wheels of luxury cheddar cheese were "stolen" from London's Neal’s Yard Dairy in a complex scam.

Weighing over 22 tonnes and worth more than 3 crore (£300,000), these wheels of premium cheese were handed over to the scamsters by the Dairy itself!

The scam has also sparked an international probe by UK law enforcers.

Also Read | Canada’s gold heist: Indian-origin man arrested in CAD 22 million theft case

Here's what happened:

On Monday, October 21, thieves, impersonating a reputable French wholesaler, supped the Borough Market-based cheese tycoon into handing over their prized cheeses.

It was only after Neal’s Yard Dairy delivered them the cheese that they realised the whole thing was a scam.

The manufacturer said it would still pay the three small-scale producers – Hafod, Westcombe and Pitchfork – who made the cheese, ‘despite the significant financial blow’ Neal’s Yard Dairy would incur as a result.

Also Read | $25 million stolen in 12 seconds: MIT graduates pull off crypto heist

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver reacts:

Upon learning about the scandal, Jamie Oliver took to Instagram to call on cheese lover to find those responsible for the “brazen heist of epic proportions”.

“In a shocking turn of events, Neal's Yard Dairy has fallen victim to a brazen heist of epic proportions. A staggering 22 tonnes of premium cheddar, worth £300,000, have vanished, leaving the cheese world reeling,” he said.

Cautioning the cheese enthusiasts, the celebrity chef said, “Cheese enthusiasts are advised to be wary of suspiciously large quantities of premium Cheddar on the black market.”

Also Read | Bill Ackman defends Elon Musk’s call for $56 billion pay package in Tesla

He also added his signature twist of humour as he warned his followers with “Remember, if the deal seems too gouda to be true, it probably is! Let's find these cheese stealers.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "On Monday, 21 October, we received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances."

Police told The Metro that no arrests have been made in connection with the alleged theft.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Business NewsNewsBizarre News: Luxury cheese worth ₹3 crore 'stolen' from London manufacturer in 'brazen heist of epic proportions'

