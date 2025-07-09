Bizarre! Taliban’s tourism promotion video with rifles, fake hostage goes viral; netizens call it ‘darkly ironic’

A Taliban-produced tourism promotional video has sparked global outrage and disbelief, blending scenic Afghan landscapes with unsettling displays of militant power. Shared widely on social media, the controversial clip features armed fighters posing with Kalashnikov rifles, formations of soldiers marching in military parades, and disturbing visuals that appear to depict beheadings—all set to upbeat music intended to attract tourists to Afghanistan. The video has been condemned worldwide, with many calling it one of the most “bizarre and disturbing” travel advertisements ever released.

The one-minute-long footage presents a surreal contrast: Taliban fighters in uniform, some smiling and striking seemingly friendly poses, juxtaposed with graphic displays of violence and battlefield drills. Interspersed between these scenes are picturesque views of deserts, mountains, and markets - cut together with flashy transitions reminiscent of modern travel vlogs. The result is a jarring attempt to rebrand Afghanistan’s image, though public reaction has been overwhelmingly negative.

This unusual campaign comes as the Taliban continue efforts to portray a more “normalised” version of their regime to the world since returning to power in August 2021. Despite their hardline reputation, the group is now seeking to boost tourism. Data reported by Business Insider shows nearly 14,500 foreigners, mainly from Russia, China, Turkey, and parts of the Middle East, have visited Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover - some documenting their travels through vlogs showing ancient sites and daily life beyond the conflict.

However, the Taliban’s latest promotional effort has drawn harsh criticism online. Social media users described the clip as “creepy,” “disturbing,” and “darkly ironic.” One person wrote, “How can they promote tourism with images that look like war crimes?” while another remarked, “This isn’t a travel ad—it’s a warning.”