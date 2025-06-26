Bizarre! Woman drives car on Hyderabad railway track under ‘influence of alcohol’, multiple train services hit

Train services were disrupted on Thursday morning in the outskirts of Hyderabad after a woman drove a car on a railway track, PTI reported, citing police. The woman drove the car in Shankarpally for nearly eight kilometres.

As per the preliminary information, two goods trains and two passenger trains were disrupted for 20 minutes, the report citing people aware of the development.

The report further claimed that the woman tried to confront the police officials when they tried to stop the car. However, the police managed to stop her and sent her for medical tests, a police official told PTI.

The woman was previously working in a software company. A case will be registered by the railway police, the official said.

The windows of the car were severely damaged after the crash, while the police rescued the driver and took her into custody. It was later revealed that she was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a report by News18.

The police also recovered her driving licence and PAN card from the vehicle," it added.

