Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell convener, on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Congress for withdrawing the Old Hubballi police station riot case. The 2022 Hubballi riot case gained traction when Siddaramaiah led Congress government in the state decided to withdraw the case against the accused individuals, including leaders from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Targeting the Congress and alleging it of appeasement politics, he suggested that the case was dropped despite opposition from the Law and Police departments. He alleged that AIMIM leaders, including Mohammed Arif, among others were accused of leading a large mob of Muslims in the October 2022 case.

The case alleges attacks on the police and threats to storm the station. The communal uprising was in response to a social media post by a Hindu follower identified as Abhishek Hiremath, which allegedly offended Islamic religious sentiments.

Slamming the Karnataka government over withdrawal of the Hubballi case, Amit Malviya in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “The Congress Govt in Karnataka has withdrawn the Old Hubballi police station riot case, despite opposition from the Law and Police departments." He added, “Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had recently written to the Govt, requesting the case be dropped. Several police officers were seriously injured during the rioting and stone-pelting that followed. This is nothing but Congress’s naked politics of Muslim appeasement."

AIMIM leaders were accused of orchestrating a large mob attack on the Old Hubballi police station on April 16 that year. The violent mob stormed the Old Hubballi police station, pelted stones in which police personnel were injured and police vehicles were damaged. It also targeted a nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital, all of which suffered significant damage.