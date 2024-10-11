Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Karnataka withdraws 2022 Hubballi riot case: BJP accuses Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt of 'Muslim appeasement'

Karnataka withdraws 2022 Hubballi riot case: BJP accuses Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt of 'Muslim appeasement'

Written By Fareha Naaz

Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell convener, on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Congress for withdrawing the Old Hubballi police station riot case.

Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell convener, on Friday alleged Congress of appeasement politics after it withdrew Hubballi case.

Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell convener, on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Congress for withdrawing the Old Hubballi police station riot case. The 2022 Hubballi riot case gained traction when Siddaramaiah led Congress government in the state decided to withdraw the case against the accused individuals, including leaders from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Targeting the Congress and alleging it of appeasement politics, he suggested that the case was dropped despite opposition from the Law and Police departments. He alleged that AIMIM leaders, including Mohammed Arif, among others were accused of leading a large mob of Muslims in the October 2022 case.

The case alleges attacks on the police and threats to storm the station. The communal uprising was in response to a social media post by a Hindu follower identified as Abhishek Hiremath, which allegedly offended Islamic religious sentiments.

Slamming the Karnataka government over withdrawal of the Hubballi case, Amit Malviya in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “The Congress Govt in Karnataka has withdrawn the Old Hubballi police station riot case, despite opposition from the Law and Police departments." He added, “Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had recently written to the Govt, requesting the case be dropped. Several police officers were seriously injured during the rioting and stone-pelting that followed. This is nothing but Congress’s naked politics of Muslim appeasement."

AIMIM leaders were accused of orchestrating a large mob attack on the Old Hubballi police station on April 16 that year. The violent mob stormed the Old Hubballi police station, pelted stones in which police personnel were injured and police vehicles were damaged. It also targeted a nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital, all of which suffered significant damage.

This withdrawal comes almost a year after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, addressed a letter to the Additional Director General of Police on October 4, seeking the withdrawal of 2022 Hubballi riot case. According to media reports, DK Shivakumar’s request was forwarded to the state’s home department, which was subsequently approved.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.