As the standoff between the West Bengal government and protesting junior doctors continues over the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case, amid allegations of a cover-up by RG Kar authorities, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged a possible "organ trade nexus" worth over ₹200 crore involving the hospital's former principal, Sandip Ghosh. The BJP also asked if the Kolkata doctor, who was raped and murdered at the seminar hall of RG Kar, had "discovered" about the "organ trade".

In a long post on X, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “CBI probe in the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital hints at over 200 crore rupee organ trade nexus in Bengal Medical Colleges. Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, who Mamata Banerjee desperately wanted to protect, is the chief coordinator of the nexus."

Amit Malviya further asked if Mamata Banerjee tried to "protect" Sandip Ghosh because she also benefits from the "organ trade" at RG Kar.

“Was the young doctor raped and murdered because she discovered what Sandip Ghosh and his henchmen were up to? Did Mamata Banerjee try to protect Ghosh because she is a beneficiary too and all this was happening under patronage?" Amit Malviya tweeted.

Amit Malviya also pointed at the role of some doctors who were present on RG Kar campus on the night of the rape. “The CBI must also investigate the presence of these three doctors on the RG Kar medical College campus, on the fateful night when the crime happened," he said while naming “Dr Soutrik Roy, son of influential TMC leader and WB Medical Council Vice President Dr Susanta Roy," “Dr Avik De, TMCP leader and PGT doctor" and “Dr Sourav Paul, another TMCP leader and close confidante of former RG Kar MCH Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh."

Meanwhile, Kolkata junior doctors have written a four page letter to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the case of the murder and rape of the doctor at RG Kar. The copies of the letter written by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front were sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.