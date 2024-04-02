BJP claims Centre working to bring back Katchatheevu island: Is it possible?
Tamil Nadu BJP chief asserts the Centre is making all efforts to reclaim Katchatheevu, while a Sri Lankan minister maintains the island is within their control. Another minister supports maintaining current national boundaries.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's claim that India is working to reclaim the Katchatheevu has given a diplomatic spin to the raging controversy, prompting Sri Lanka to maintain that the island remains within its control, even as a former diplomat cautioned the Centre against pushing Sri Lanka to China's sphere of influence like Maldives.