BJP condemns Gandhi look-alike asura incident in Durga Puja Pandal, TMC hits out

The party's state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that past instances of putting a TMC flag in the hands of the Goddess at Gurap in Hooghly district, playing 'azaan' at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata and adorning the path leading to another marquee with shoes had neither been condemned by the TMC and nor had the administration taken any action.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}