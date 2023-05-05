How Bajrang Dal became a key focus in Karnataka election?3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Congress may have dug its own grave when it put forth a proposal in its election manifesto to ban Bajrang Dal if the party is elected to power
Rather than tackling the multitude of issues affecting the state, the Congress' push to ban a certain outfit has taken center stage in the Karnataka election discourse. The outfit is Bajrang Dal - the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad - and the Congress may have dug its own grave when it put forth a proposal in its election manifesto to ban Bajrang Dal if the party is elected to power. Banning Bajrang Dal in a state considered the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Imagine the horror!
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×