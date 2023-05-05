How Bajrang Dal became a key focus in Karnataka election?

Rather than tackling the multitude of issues affecting the state, the Congress' push to ban a certain outfit has taken center stage in the Karnataka election discourse. The outfit is Bajrang Dal - the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad - and the Congress may have dug its own grave when it put forth a proposal in its election manifesto to ban Bajrang Dal if the party is elected to power. Banning Bajrang Dal in a state considered the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Imagine the horror!

