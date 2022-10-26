"Their (AAP) party leaders, the party's Gujarat state unit president and AAP ministers have abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses and have said many things but they are still in their party. Now, what will they do in upcoming polls? So for their face-saving, they are coming up with new conspiracies. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," Manoj Tiwari said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}