The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress lashed out and took jibes at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he appealed the Centre to include images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on currency notes to improve the economic situation of the country.
Speaking at a press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that AAP leaders have “abused" the Hindu gods and goddesses but are now “coming with a new mask".
"Their (AAP) party leaders, the party's Gujarat state unit president and AAP ministers have abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses and have said many things but they are still in their party. Now, what will they do in upcoming polls? So for their face-saving, they are coming up with new conspiracies. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," Manoj Tiwari said.
"On one side they abuse Hindu Gods and on the other hand they are coming in poll time saying such things," Manoj Tiwari said.
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal for his suggestion to the Centre to fix the economy. Sandeep Dikshit said, "He is B team of BJP and RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me."
WHAT DID KEJRIWAL SAY?
CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider including the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes in India to "improve the economic situation of the country".
"Today I appeal to the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Indian currency there is a photo of Gandhi ji, let that be, on the other side of currency, a photo of Shri Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji should be put," Arvind Kejriwal said.
He added further, "As I said we have to make a lot of effort to improve the economic situation of our country. But also with that, we need blessings from Gods and Goddesses. The whole country will get blessings if, on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji on one side and Gandhi ji on other side."
Arvind Kejriwal referred to Indonesia to make his appeal stronger and said if Indonesia could do it, “so can we."
"If Indonesia can do it; choose Ganesh Ji, so can we... I will write to the centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it... we need the almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country," Arvind Kejriwal said.
Lord Ganesha is inscribed on the 20,000 rupiah note of Indonesia.
