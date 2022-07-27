BJP has no work, their only job is to topple state govts: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the party has no work to do. Taking a jibe at the saffron party, Mamata Banerjee said the BJP's only job is to "take over the state governments through three-four agencies". Mamata Banerjee, however, didn't name which agencies.

