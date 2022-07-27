BJP has no work, their only job is to topple state govts: Mamata Banerjee

BJP has no work, their only job is to topple state govts: Mamata Banerjee2 min read . 05:45 PM IST
- Taking a dig at the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said the saffron party has no work to do and their only job is to ‘take over’ the state governments
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the party has no work to do. Taking a jibe at the saffron party, Mamata Banerjee said the BJP's only job is to "take over the state governments through three-four agencies". Mamata Banerjee, however, didn't name which agencies.
Addressing an event celebrating 25 years of Titagarh Wagons, Mamata Banerjee said the party has toppled the Maharashtra government but, "Bengal has defeated them".
"They (BJP) have no work, their job is to take over the state governments through 3-4 agencies. They've taken Maharashtra, now Jharkhand but Bengal has defeated them," Mamata Banerjee said.
She added that it wouldn't be easy for the BJP to topple the West Bengal government as "you have to fight the Royal Bengal Tiger first".
'BJP WON'T COME TO POWER IN 2024'
Referring to the General Elections or Lok Sabha polls 2024, Mamata Banerjee said she believes the BJP would not come to power in 2024 for the third time. The reason she listed was "unemployment".
"I believe that BJP will not come in 2024 (to power). Unemployment in India is increasing by 40 per cent but it decreased by 45 per cent in Bengal," she said.
Mamata Banerjee further added, "Today media trial is going on & they are calling people accused. They just want to create a bad impression of Bengal."
Meanwhile, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is caught saying that as many as 38 Trinamool Congress (MNC) leaders have a "good relationship" with the party.
Out of 38, 21 are in direct contact with the BJP, he said. Mithun Chakraborty said it was a "breaking news".
"Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us)," Mithun Chakraborty said.
