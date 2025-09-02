BJP Karnataka gets HC relief over X post ‘comparing’ Indira Gandhi to Hitler

The X social media handle of Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been granted an interim protection by the High Court over its post which allegedly compared Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler.

In late June, an FIR was registered against the Karnataka BJP's social media handle over an alleged post put up by the party comparing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler.

The complaint was lodged by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary S Manohar on June 25. The FIR was registered a day later against the BJP Karnataka X handle.

In the complaint, S Manohar alleged that the post that was put up by the BJP's official 'X' account (@BJP4Karnataka) at 3:54 pm captioned: “INDIRA NOT EQUALS INDIA, INDIRA = HITLER”. The complaint said the post was accompanied by a 38-second video related to the Emergency period in India.

The complainant said the post was deleted later but it carried a graphic that morphed Indira Gandhi’s image to make her look like Hitler.

The alleged content of the post was defamatory towards the former PM and aimed to incite unrest in society and create enmity between different religions and communities, he said.

"Based on the complaint received, we have registered a case under sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

The post came at a time when the BJP was criticising Congress and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, relentlessly, for the imposition of Emergency in 1975.

The Emergency declared on June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lasted until March 21, 1977. It was marked by widespread press censorship, arrests without trial and the stifling of dissent in academia, politics and civil society.

The BJP-led Central government observed June 25 as the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the “massive contributions” of those who endured “inhuman pain” during the period.