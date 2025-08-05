Shibu Soren's last rites: Mortal remains brought home; Champai Soren breaks down as he pays last respects | Watch

Champai Soren, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Jharkhand chief minister, broke down as he paid last respects to former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder patron, Shibu Soren at the latter's residence.

In the video, Champai Soren is seen bowing before Shibu Soren's mortal remains, overcoming with emotions as he gazes at him.

“May Marang Buru give peace to the departed soul. I remember the moments spent with you during the Jharkhand movement, from the mountains, forests and remote villages to the Vidhan Sabha,” Champai said.

His mortal remains will be taken to the State Assembly. The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die, while the state government announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Shibu.

‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren, who was battling kidney ailments for the past few years, passed away on Monday, 4 August, at the age of 81. His mortal remains will be laid to rest with full state honours at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand today, August 5.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all... I have become 'shunya' (zero) today," his son and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had confirmed.

PM Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also visited the hospital in Delhi yesterday to offer sympathies to Hemant. President Droupadi Murmu also paid tributes to Shibu. Various political leaders, including Defense minister Rajnath Singh, MPs Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed condolences after he was declared dead at 8:56 am.

About Shibu Soren Shibu Soren was born on 11 January, 1944, in Nemra village in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, He hailed from a modest Santhal Adivasi farming family. His father, Shobaran Soren, was a outspoken critic of local zamindars (landlords) and was murdered at their hands. This injustice prompted him to battle for Adivasi rights, land, and dignity.

