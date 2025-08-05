Subscribe

Shibu Soren's last rites: Mortal remains brought home; Champai Soren breaks down as he pays last respects | Watch

Shibu Soren, known as 'Dishom Guru', passed away at 81 on August 4 after battling kidney issues. He will be laid to rest with state honors in his village Nemra, Jharkhand, on August 5. Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren paid emotional respects at his residence.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated5 Aug 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Champai Soren breaks down while paying last respects to Shibu Soren
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Champai Soren breaks down while paying last respects to Shibu Soren(Somnath Sen)

Champai Soren, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Jharkhand chief minister, broke down as he paid last respects to former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder patron, Shibu Soren at the latter's residence.

In the video, Champai Soren is seen bowing before Shibu Soren's mortal remains, overcoming with emotions as he gazes at him.

“May Marang Buru give peace to the departed soul. I remember the moments spent with you during the Jharkhand movement, from the mountains, forests and remote villages to the Vidhan Sabha,” Champai said.

His mortal remains will be taken to the State Assembly. The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die, while the state government announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Shibu.

‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren, who was battling kidney ailments for the past few years, passed away on Monday, 4 August, at the age of 81. His mortal remains will be laid to rest with full state honours at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand today, August 5.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all... I have become 'shunya' (zero) today," his son and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had confirmed.

PM Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also visited the hospital in Delhi yesterday to offer sympathies to Hemant. President Droupadi Murmu also paid tributes to Shibu. Various political leaders, including Defense minister Rajnath Singh, MPs Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed condolences after he was declared dead at 8:56 am.

About Shibu Soren

Shibu Soren was born on 11 January, 1944, in Nemra village in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, He hailed from a modest Santhal Adivasi farming family. His father, Shobaran Soren, was a outspoken critic of local zamindars (landlords) and was murdered at their hands. This injustice prompted him to battle for Adivasi rights, land, and dignity.

He was the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the past 38 years and the party's founding patron. He was the 3rd Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Shibu served as CM initially for 10 days in 2005, then from 2008 to 2009 and 2009 to 2010.

 
