Dilip Ghosh's step-son Srinjay Majumdar found dead in Kolkata's New Town flat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh's step-son Srinjay, from his new marriage with Rinku Majumdar, was found dead at a flat in new Town area of Kolkata in West Bengal on Tuesday.
According to the police, the body Srinjay Majumdar was found under mysterious circumstances, a police officer said.
Srinjay Majumdar was declared “brought dead” by doctors when taken to a nearby private hospital, an officer said. Srinjay was 26-year-old and Rinku Majumdar's son from her previous marriage.
“The cause of the death is not known. That will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination. We are investigating the matter,” the police officer said in a statement.
So far, the police have not received any formal complaint—neither from Rinku Majumdar nor from any member of the deceased’s family.
More details will be updated
Stay updated with the latest developments on India Pakistan and Operation Sindoor . Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!