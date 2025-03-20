Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA from Gurez Faqir Mohammad Khan has reportedly died by suicide inside the Tulsi Bagh government quarters in Srinagar. BJP officials said Khan allegedly ended his life by shooting himself.

Khan, 62, shot himself inside the Tulsibagh government quarters in Srinagar, they said. The Jammu and Kashmir police have started investigating the circumstances of his death. He was immediately taken to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, where doctors on duty declared him dead.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, while confirming the incident, said the former MLA died by suicide.

It was not immediately known as to why Khan took the extreme step.

According to MyNeta, Faqir Mohammad Khan was a postgraduate in political science. He had also completed a B.Ed degree in the same discipline. The website also describes the ex-MLA as a teacher.

CM Omar Abdullah, BJP pay tribute Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered his condolences on the passing of Faqir Mohammad Khan. The J&K CM paid a heartfelt tribute to Khan, describing him as a "true grassroots leader".

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former legislator Faqeer Mohd Khan. He was a true grassroots leader. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. The House observed a two-minute silence in his honour,” CM Abdullah said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly mourned Faqir Mohammad Khan's demise, observing two minutes of silence as a mark of respect.

The BJP also took to X to post a condolence message on Khan's passing. “J&K BJP extends heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former MLA & BJP Leader Faqir Mohammad Khan. Our deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace, and may God grant strength to his loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” the post read.

Faqir Mohammad Khan lost by 1,049 votes The 62-year-old politician was first elected to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 1996 as an Independent candidate. He joined the BJP in 2020 and unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections as a BJP candidate.

Nazir Ahmed Khan of the National Conference defeated him by a margin of 1,049 votes.