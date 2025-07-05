BJP leader Gopal Khemka shot dead outside home in Patna, 6 years after son's similar murder

Gopal Khemka, Business tycoon and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, was shot dead outside his Patna home on July 4 night. The case resembles to his son Gunjan Khemka who was murdered six years ago.

According to officials, the incident took place near the 'Panache' Hotel in the Gandhi Maidan police station area while he was returning to his 'Twin Tower' society residence.

“On the night of July 4, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan. The crime scene has been secured, and further investigation is underway... One bullet and one shell have been recovered," ANI quoted City SP Central, Diksha, as saying.

The forensic team has reached the scene where Gopal was killed.