The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) on Tuesday conducted raids at a resort linked to the son of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in connection with a tax evasion case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Anshuman Mishra, the ₹2.5 crore tax evasion case also includes builder Rohit Badhwa.

The raids were conducted at Imperial Golf Resort on the Gwalior National Highway, according to an India Today report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some 11 members of the CGST team reached the Imperial Golf Resort and conducted raids. The raids went through Monday night, which were conducted after it came to light that the resort was collecting taxes in violation of the GST rules, the report mentioned.

Anshuman Mishra is a director of the resort along with Rohit Badhwa. They both were present at the resort when the CGST started the raids. According to the report, some billing irregularities were also revealed during the raids.

The CGST officials have seized some documents and sealed some rooms in the resort for further investigation into the tax evasion case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

