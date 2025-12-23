BJP leaders slam Rahul Gandhi over ‘anti-India remarks in Germany: 'Congress wants Anarchy'

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over what they called his ‘anti-India’ statements during his recent Germany trip.

Union Minister of State and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje lashed out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, calling him "an anti-India leader" over the latter's criticism of the PM Narendra Modi-led government during his visit to Germany.

Karandlaje questioned the "aim" of the Lok Sabha leader for "speaking against the nation" and said that he "still behaves like a child."

"Rahul Gandhi is not the Leader of Opposition but an anti-India leader who goes abroad and speaks against the nation. What does he aim to gain by doing this? He still behaves like a child, not a leader," Shobha Karandlaje said.

The criticism comes after Rahul Gandhi again levelled "vote theft" allegations against the Government of India, citing duplicate voters in the voter list during an address at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress won the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections and that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections were "not fair."

Lok Sabha LoP shared that their party did not receive a "response" from the Election Commission when they flagged the issue.

Addressing the Hertie School on "Politics Is The Art Of Listening", Rahul Gandhi said, "We have won elections in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh. We have been raising concerns about the fairness of elections in India. I have held press conferences in India where we have clearly shown, without a shadow of a doubt, that we won the Haryana election and that we don't believe the Maharashtra elections were fair. There is a full-scale assault taking place on the institutional framework of our country. We asked direct questions to the Election Commission."

"A Brazilian woman was there on the voting list 22 times in Haryana... We did not get a response. We fundamentally believe that there is a problem with the electoral machinery in India," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the Centre has "weaponised" investigating agencies, suggesting a quid pro quo in which businessmen in India financially support the BJP rather than Opposition parties.

'Rahul Gandhi's Congress wants Anarchy' He said, “There is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. Our intelligence agencies, ED and CBI, have been weaponised. ED and CBI have no cases against the BJP, and most political cases are against those who oppose them. If you are a businessman and try to support the Congress, you are threatened. BJP uses the institutional framework of India as a tool to build political power. Look at the money the BJP has and the Opposition has.”

Rahul Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Germany.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comments.

"Rahul Gandhi's Congress with his ideological patron George Soros wants Chaos, Unrest in Indian Democracy...… Rahul goes abroad for uniting such Anti India forces...… Congress hates Indian Democracy.… Congress hates Bharat's progress.. Rahul Gandhi's Congress wants Anarchy!," Bhandari said in a post on X.