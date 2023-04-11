Home / News / BJP MLA Eshwarappa quits electoral politics, to not contest upcoming Karnataka polls
Back

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa announced his retirement from active electoral politics on Tuesday. In a letter to party president JP Nadda, Eshwarappa has opted out of the Karnataka Assembly election.

In a concise letter composed in Kannada, Eshwarappa, a seasoned legislator and former deputy chief minister known for his controversial statements and allegations, stated that his decision was entirely based on his own volition.

Eshwarappa would turn 75 in June, the unofficial age bar in the BJP for leaders to contest polls and hold official positions. Though there have been occasional exceptions as well.

