BJP MLA Eshwarappa quits electoral politics, to not contest upcoming Karnataka polls1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 03:27 PM IST
- BJP MLA Eshwarappa has quit electoral politics; he will not contest upcoming Karnataka Assembly election
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa announced his retirement from active electoral politics on Tuesday. In a letter to party president JP Nadda, Eshwarappa has opted out of the Karnataka Assembly election.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×