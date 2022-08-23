OPEN APP
Home / News / BJP MLA Raja Singh, arrested for remarks against Prophet Mohammed, gets bail
Listen to this article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh, who was arrested earlier in the day by the city police following his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, has been granted bail. Raja Singh was granted bail by a local court. The court accepted Raja Singh's lawyer's argument that the police did not issue a notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest and granted him bail.

Raja Singh’s advocate told the local court that the police did not follow the Supreme Court's directions that a notice should be issued to an accused before the arrest in cases that attracts below seven years of imprisonment. Following this, Raja Singh was given bail.

As the local court pronounced the order to release Raja Singh, mild tension prevailed at the court as the pro and anti-BJP MLA people gathered and indulged in slogan shouting. Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

T Raja Singh was arrested on suspicion of "promoting enmity in the name of religion"

"He has been charged with promoting enmity in the name of religion," a senior police official was quoted as saying, adding, "We have detained him and we will arrest him. This is about the recent video that he posted."

The saffron party also suspended Raja Singh as an uproar erupted against his remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The BJP has also asked him to reply to its show cause notice within 10 days and explain why he should not be expelled from the party.

In a notice issued to Singh, Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Following the dramatic turn of events, the city police stepped up security measures at sensitive locations.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout