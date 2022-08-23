BJP MLA Raja Singh, arrested for remarks against Prophet Mohammed, gets bail2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:59 PM IST
- BJP MLA Raja Singh, who was arrested for his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed, was granted bail by a local court
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh, who was arrested earlier in the day by the city police following his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, has been granted bail. Raja Singh was granted bail by a local court. The court accepted Raja Singh's lawyer's argument that the police did not issue a notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest and granted him bail.