The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh, who was arrested earlier in the day by the city police following his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, has been granted bail. Raja Singh was granted bail by a local court. The court accepted Raja Singh's lawyer's argument that the police did not issue a notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest and granted him bail.

Raja Singh’s advocate told the local court that the police did not follow the Supreme Court's directions that a notice should be issued to an accused before the arrest in cases that attracts below seven years of imprisonment. Following this, Raja Singh was given bail.

As the local court pronounced the order to release Raja Singh, mild tension prevailed at the court as the pro and anti-BJP MLA people gathered and indulged in slogan shouting. Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

T Raja Singh was arrested on suspicion of "promoting enmity in the name of religion"

"He has been charged with promoting enmity in the name of religion," a senior police official was quoted as saying, adding, "We have detained him and we will arrest him. This is about the recent video that he posted."

The saffron party also suspended Raja Singh as an uproar erupted against his remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The BJP has also asked him to reply to its show cause notice within 10 days and explain why he should not be expelled from the party.

In a notice issued to Singh, Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

Following the dramatic turn of events, the city police stepped up security measures at sensitive locations.