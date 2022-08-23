BJP MLA Raja Singh, arrested for remarks against Prophet Mohammed, gets bail

In a notice issued to Singh, Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."