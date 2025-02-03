BJP MLA Satish Malviya’s brother Mangal kills son Arvind over financial dispute

Mangal Malviya, the elder brother of BJP MLA Satish Malviya from Ghattiya, Ujjain, has reportedly shot and killed his son Arvind Malviya, according to NDTV Hindi. Arvind Malviya has died of the bullet injury.

According to the reports, there was a dispute between father and son regarding financial transactions. Angry over the financial dispute, Mangal Malviya shot dead his son Arvind.

Arvind had been living at his in-laws residence and not with his father.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added