BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, attacked by protesters in violence-hit Manipur, stable
Back

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was attacked by protesters in violence-hit Manipur, is now stable and is recuperating at a hospital outside the state. P Doungel, DGP Manipur, said the BJP MLA was airlifted out of the state after he was attacked by the protesters.

“He [Vungzagin Valte] has been airlifted out of the state. His condition is stable. We have received strict orders that if someone does any mistake they will not be spared. Army has received flag march orders," P Doungel said.

The Imphal Valley in Manipur which remained peaceful for most of Friday witnessed sporadic clashes later in the day as more security forces were rushed in from other states by road and air to calm down a state which had witnessed bloody ethnic rioting over the last 48 hours.

At least 13,000 people have been rescued from Imphal ever since violence broke out. "In the past 12 hours, Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish blockades. However, the situation was controlled by a firm and synergised response," the Defence official said.

