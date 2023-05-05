BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, attacked by protesters in violence-hit Manipur, stable1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vungzagin Valte, who was attacked by protesters in violence-hit Manipur, is now stable and is recuperating at a hospital outside the state. P Doungel, DGP Manipur, said the BJP MLA was airlifted out of the state after he was attacked by the protesters.
