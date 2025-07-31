BJP MP Ravi Kishan gives Samosa example to demand law to regulate food prices

Ravi Kishan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor, demanded the Modi government to formulate a law to regulate food prices in the country. Emphasizing different prices of food items served at various eateries, be it hotels, restaurants, or dhabas, Ravi Kishan said the government has not formed any law regarding the varying food prices.

During the Zero Hour, Ravi Kishan said there is no uniformity of prices of single food items or dishes and quality. "Somewhere you get a Samosa at X rate in a dhaba while it is served at Y price point," he said adding, the size of samosas also vary.

'Dal Tadka' at some outlets you get for ₹100, while at others, it is ₹120, and in a hotel it is ₹1,000, he said.

The lawmaker said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in many transformative changes but this segment has not got its due attention.

"Therefore, I demand that the government bring a law to regulate prices of food items, their quality and quantity so that customers get them at affordable prices," he said.

Another BJP MP, Damodar Damodar Agarwal, raised the issue of illegal mining and blasting done by Jindal Saw Ltd in his constituency, Bhilwara, Rajasthan. He alleged that illegal mining had caused ecological destruction and environmental pollution.

Agarwal claimed that the mining goes unabated despite intense protests and demanded the Centre take an action to stop it.