BJP's Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM, 5 others take oath as ministers; Anil Vij left out
Six-term MLA from Ambala Cantt Anil Vij, who served as Haryana home minister in Manohar Lal Khattar Cabinet, did not find place in Nayab Singh Saini-led government
Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and prominent OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini has sworn in as the new Haryana chief minister hours after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned along with his Cabinet that included three ministers from Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party. The resignations came as seat-sharing talks between allies JJP and BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections failed to progress.