Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and prominent OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini has sworn in as the new Haryana chief minister hours after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned along with his Cabinet that included three ministers from Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party. The resignations came as seat-sharing talks between allies JJP and BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections failed to progress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, prominent leader and six-term MLA from Ambala Cantt Anil Vij, who served as Haryana home minister in Manohar Lal Khattar Cabinet, did not find place in Nayab Singh Saini-led government. Manohar Lal Khattar has said Anil Vij is "upset".

Manohar Lal Khattar said Anil Vij was “upset" for not being included in the Cabinet. “Anil Vij is our senior leader...It is in his nature that he gets upset quickly but becomes okay soon. There have been such instances before. He is upset but we are talking to him. Our new chief minister will also talk to him," Manohar Lal Khattar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The other MLAs who have taken oath in the new Cabinet include Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal. One Independent MLA Ranjit Singh was also administered oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Interestingly all five, who were administered oath today, were ministers in the outgoing Haryana Cabinet.

While JP Dalal (Loharu segment) and Ranjit Chautala (Rania) come from the Jat community, Mool Chand Sharma (Ballabhgarh) is a Brahmin face. Kanwar Pal (Jagadhri) comes from Gujjar community and Banwari Lal (Bawal) from the SC community.

The others from the Manohar Lal Khattar Cabinet – Anil Vij, Kamal Gupta, Om Prakash Yadav, Kamlesh Dhanda, and Sandeep Singh – have not been included in the new Cabinet. JJP MLAs Dushyant Chautala, Davinder Babli and Anoop Dhanak were other ministers in the Khattar government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member assembly while the JJP has 10. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party one seat each.

