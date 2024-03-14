'BJP will win 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam' : CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that BJP will win 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that BJP will win 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!