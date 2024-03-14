Hello User
'BJP will win 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam' : CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Livemint

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that BJP will win 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Mint Image

(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

