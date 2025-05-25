BJP-backed Panchayat leader's husband arrested after obscene video on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway goes viral

Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested a man who has been accused of engaging in sexual activity on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway after a purported video of him with a woman went viral on social media, officials said on Sunday.

The video, which sparked widespread outrage, was allegedly of a man who is linked to the BJP. However, the party has rejected the allegations.

Mandasur SP Abhishek Anand confirmed the man's arrest.

“A video went viral on May 13, and an FIR was filed in Thana Bhanpura. Today, the accused was arrested and interrogated,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Anand further said that an investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against all involved persons.

“Further investigation is underway, and strict actions will be taken against all those found involved in this case.”

Police registered case earlier The incident is said to have occurred approximately 200 kilometres from Indore near Mandsaur town. It was reportedly made on May 13.

Earlier, Mandsaur DIG Manoj Kumar Singh provided details about the incident.

“In the investigation, the location is turned out to be public place at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Bhanpura. Police have registered a case against Manohar Dhakad and another person under sections 296 (obscene act in the public places), 285 (obstructing public way) and 3(5) of BNS,” he said.

While police have not named the accused on Sunday, earlier he was identified as Manoharlal Dhakad, the national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha registered in Ujjain.

The Mahasabha has issued a statement saying it had sacked him from the post. Dhakad's wife is a BJP-backed district panchayat member and is currently representing Ward No. 8 of Mandsaur District Panchayat.

“Dhakad is from the village Bani, but he is not a primary member of the BJP. His wife Sohan Bai is a member of the district panchayat. It is not known if Manoharlal has become a member of the party through online,” Mandsaur BJP district president Rajesh Dixit was quoted as saying by PTI.