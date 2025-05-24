BJP-backed panchayat leader’s husband caught on camera in compromising act with woman on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A man was caught in a compromising position with another woman on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, with claims that he was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the BJP has rejected these claims, it has emerged that his wife is a BJP-backed district panchayat member, is currently representing Ward No. 8 of Mandsaur District Panchayat.

The matter came to light when a purported video showing a man, identified as the husband of the panchayat member, in a compromising act with another woman, went viral. The video shows the two outside their car, engaged in a compromising act on the expressway.

The man has been identified as Manoharlal Dhakad, the national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha registered in Ujjain. The Mahasabha has issued a statement saying it had sacked him from the post.

Manoharlal Dhakad's wife is a BJP-backed district panchayat member.

The video, which is now going viral on social media, is said to be from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and was reportedly shot on May 13.

The white car seen in the video, as per transport department records, is registered in the name of Manoharlal Dhakad.

“Dhakad is from the village Bani, but he is not a primary member of the BJP. His wife Sohan Bai is a member of the district panchayat. It is not known if Manoharlal has become a member of the party through online, ” Mandsaur BJP district president Rajesh Dixit told PTI.