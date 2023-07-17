The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to organise a dinner meeting at New Delhi's Ashoka Hotel tomorrow that is on 18 July, inviting at least 31 NDA constituents, including six new ones. Alongside its existing alliance partners, the BJP has extended invitations to various new allies and some former ones to participate in the gathering.

The meeting will be chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the leaders of these parties. The new entrants in the NDA include the SBSP from UP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar from Maharashtra, and four others, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) of Chirag Paswan from Bihar, reported Business Standard.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed Om Prakash Rajbhar, the leader of Uttar Pradesh-based Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rajbhar was previously an ally of the Samajwadi Party (SP) during the 2022 UP Assembly polls. The SBSP has six MLAs, including Abbas Ansari from Mau, son of the convicted gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

However, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are among the key parties missing from the BJP's NDA list. Despite discussions, the differences between the estranged allies could not be resolved. Nevertheless, the BJP is actively working to expand the NDA's coalition. It is anticipated that nearly 30 parties will be joining this significant huddle.

The BJP leadership has also engaged with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Jayant Chaudhary, an ally of the SP in western UP. Chaudhary, who skipped the June 23 meeting of the Opposition, is expected to attend the Bengaluru conclave. Additionally, former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai indicated that the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) were exploring the possibility of forming an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, reported Business Standard.