The BJP leadership has also engaged with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Jayant Chaudhary, an ally of the SP in western UP. Chaudhary, who skipped the June 23 meeting of the Opposition, is expected to attend the Bengaluru conclave. Additionally, former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai indicated that the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) were exploring the possibility of forming an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, reported Business Standard.